North Dakota GOP says Burgum can't have heated garage floor

" North Dakota's multimillionaire Republican Gov. Doug Burgum wants to pay for additions such as a heated garage floor to a new $5 million governor's mansion but GOP leaders in the Legislature say no. House Majority Leader Al Carlson and his Republican Senate counterpart, Rich Wardner, said the design has already been approved by a committee and the new governor doesn't get to change anything just because he's willing to pay for it out of his own pocket.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.