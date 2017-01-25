North Dakota deputy killed on job remembered as true warrior

Editors Note Editors who used BC-ND--Deputy Killed-Funeral, sent Jan. 24 and datelined in Fargo, N.D., are asked to use the following story. FARGO, N.D. _ In a story Jan. 24 about the funeral for Rolette County Sheriff's Deputy Colt Allerty, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Sen. Heidi Heitkamp attended the funeral.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Navajo Times.