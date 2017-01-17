News 47 mins ago 12:07 p.m.North Dakota lawmakers introduce bills inspired by pipeline protests

News 47 mins ago 12:07 p.m.North Dako...

North Dakota lawmakers introduce bills inspired by pipeline protests

North Dakota's Republican-led and largely oil-friendly Legislature is quickly introducing a raft of bills spurred by the bitter dispute between Dakota Access protesters and law enforcement, from restricting face coverings at protests to requiring the state to sue the federal government as a means of recouping millions in policing costs. Sen. Kelly Armstrong, R-Dickinson and the state GOP chairman, said the measures are motivated by residents' frustration with the ongoing protests in the southern part of the state, which at one point in the summer saw a thousands-strong encampment opposing the $3.8 billion, four-state pipeline.

