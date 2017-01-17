ND's governor, congressional delegation attending inauguration
When Donald J. Trump is inaugurated the 45th president of the United States and Mike Pence, vice president, North Dakota's governor and the state's congressional delegation will be there. "We are excited that after the November election, we have 33 Republican governors, President-elect Donald Trump and the immediate past governor of Indiana Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who combined have the potential to usher in a new era of states' rights.
