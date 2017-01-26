ND creates website to combat fake news

ND creates website to combat fake news

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Valley News Live

Governor Doug Burgum says President Donald Trump's executive order on the Dakota Access Pipeline is a step toward a resolution. With the decision's potential to re-ignite protest activity, Burgum announced a website that would combat fake news, and eventually so much more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
call in live talk radio Dec '16 Edward 1
News Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... Dec '16 Waco1910 11
News North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for... Dec '16 Bed Flea Bugs 2
Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK Nov '16 pyonari 1
News Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi... Nov '16 Reason 13
News Republican senator: Pipeline protesters should ... Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 7
north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi... Nov '16 Reason 3
See all North Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,494 • Total comments across all topics: 278,347,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC