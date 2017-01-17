Legislators react to Gov. Burgum's budget proposal
State lawmakers received the governor's proposed budget Monday afternoon, and now they've had some time to look it over. Democrats say they're encouraged with the governor for keeping Medicaid expansion funding in the budget but concerned about education cuts and what they call a 'nursing home tax.'
