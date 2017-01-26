Leading Infectious Disease NDSU Exper...

Leading Infectious Disease NDSU Expert Working to Increase North Dakota's Immunization Rates

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Newswise

North Dakota's population is at greater risk for outbreaks of measles and other preventable diseases because the state struggles with some of the lowest child immunization rates in the country. But the North Dakota State University Center for Immunization Research and Education could help change that through an ongoing project aimed at improving doctors' and nurses' communication techniques during medical visits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
call in live talk radio Dec 27 Edward 1
News Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... Dec '16 Waco1910 11
News North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for... Dec '16 Bed Flea Bugs 2
Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK Nov '16 pyonari 1
News Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi... Nov '16 Reason 13
News Republican senator: Pipeline protesters should ... Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 7
north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi... Nov '16 Reason 3
See all North Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,153 • Total comments across all topics: 278,285,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC