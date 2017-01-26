Leading Infectious Disease NDSU Expert Working to Increase North Dakota's Immunization Rates
North Dakota's population is at greater risk for outbreaks of measles and other preventable diseases because the state struggles with some of the lowest child immunization rates in the country. But the North Dakota State University Center for Immunization Research and Education could help change that through an ongoing project aimed at improving doctors' and nurses' communication techniques during medical visits.
