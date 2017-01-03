Heitkamp Seeks Input from North Dakotans on Trump's Nominees
North Dakota U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp is looking for your input on President Elect Donald Trump's cabinet nominees. Today Senator Heitkamp launched a new online portal where North Dakotans can offer their questions and comments on Trump's nominees.
