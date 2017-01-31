Heitkamp asks for more aid to help with protests
U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp was in Bismarck Saturday to speak at the North Dakota American Legion Winter Conference, but she stopped to talk about her request for more federal resources to help with the Dakota Access Pipeline protests. Heitkamp says her request is nothing new and she asked the Obama administration for the same thing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|47 min
|Trifecta Of Success
|1
|call in live talk radio
|Dec '16
|Edward
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec '16
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
|Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK
|Nov '16
|pyonari
|1
|Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi...
|Nov '16
|Reason
|13
|Republican senator: Pipeline protesters should ...
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|7
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC