Heitkamp asks for more aid to help with protests

Sunday Jan 29 Read more: Valley News Live

U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp was in Bismarck Saturday to speak at the North Dakota American Legion Winter Conference, but she stopped to talk about her request for more federal resources to help with the Dakota Access Pipeline protests. Heitkamp says her request is nothing new and she asked the Obama administration for the same thing.

