Heating Assistance Available For Qualifying Low-Income North Dakotans
Families on limited or fixed incomes can get help to pay their heat bill through the low income home energy assistance program. Assistance is based on the number of people living in the home and their combined income, assets, type of fuel, and other factors to ensure help goes to those most in need.
