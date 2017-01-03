FAA Approves Beyond-Visual-Line-of-Si...

FAA Approves Beyond-Visual-Line-of-Sight Operations at North Dakota UAS Test Site

Friday Jan 6

Last week the Federal Aviation Administration approved beyond-visual-line-of-sight unmanned aircraft systems operations at a test site in North Dakota. Now, with this BVLOS operation approval, operators can now develop, test, and evaluate new applications for UAS technology at the Northern Plains UAS Test Site.

