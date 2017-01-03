FAA Approves Beyond-Visual-Line-of-Sight Operations at North Dakota UAS Test Site
Last week the Federal Aviation Administration approved beyond-visual-line-of-sight unmanned aircraft systems operations at a test site in North Dakota. Now, with this BVLOS operation approval, operators can now develop, test, and evaluate new applications for UAS technology at the Northern Plains UAS Test Site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|call in live talk radio
|Dec 27
|Edward
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|Dec 21
|Waco1910
|11
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec '16
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
|Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK
|Nov '16
|pyonari
|1
|Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi...
|Nov '16
|Reason
|13
|Republican senator: Pipeline protesters should ...
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|7
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi...
|Nov '16
|Reason
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC