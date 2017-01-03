Ex-lottery official received severance amid jackpot scandal

A prominent lottery official who was stripped of power after a subordinate allegedly carried out a prolonged jackpot-rigging scheme received a $284,000 severance payment, a recent tax filing shows. A prominent lottery official who was stripped of power after a subordinate allegedly carried out a prolonged jackpot-rigging scheme received a $284,000 severance payment, a recent tax filing shows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.