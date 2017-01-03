Ex-lottery official received severance amid jackpot scandal
A prominent lottery official who was stripped of power after a subordinate allegedly carried out a prolonged jackpot-rigging scheme received a $284,000 severance payment, a recent tax filing shows. A prominent lottery official who was stripped of power after a subordinate allegedly carried out a prolonged jackpot-rigging scheme received a $284,000 severance payment, a recent tax filing shows.
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|call in live talk radio
|Dec 27
|Edward
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|Dec 21
|Waco1910
|11
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec '16
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
|Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK
|Nov '16
|pyonari
|1
|Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi...
|Nov '16
|Reason
|13
|Republican senator: Pipeline protesters should ...
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|7
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi...
|Nov '16
|Reason
|3
