Engine drops from B-52 bomber in rural North Dakota
The military believes an engine that dropped from a B-52 bomber during a training mission this week in rural North Dakota suffered a "catastrophic failure," disintegrated and fell into a river, Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James said. An in-flight emergency was declared Wednesday and the crew landed the plane safely, according to Minot Air Force Base.
