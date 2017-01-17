Deputy killed in North Dakota shootout

Deputy, 29, who had just started job and suspect 'who stole a minivan' are both killed in North Dakota shootout A sheriff's deputy and a man suspected of stealing a minivan were killed in a shootout in northern North Dakota Deputy Colt Allery, 29, was killed Wednesday evening after he and three other deputies exchanged gunfire with the suspect following a vehicle chase A sheriff's deputy and a man suspected of stealing a minivan were killed in a shootout in northern North Dakota in which several officers opened fire, Rolette County Sheriff Gerald Medrud said Thursday. Deputy Colt Allery, 29, was killed Wednesday evening after he and three other deputies exchanged gunfire with the suspect following a vehicle chase.

