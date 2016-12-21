Conflicting views on proposal to link accreditation to bar passage results
No ABA-accredited law school has ever been out of compliance with a standard regarding bar passage percentages, and that may indicate that the standard is not working well. Although some law school officials support a plan to tighten the standard, others are concerned about what it would mean for diversity-both in schools and in the legal profession-if the proposal is implemented.
