Conflicting views on proposal to link accreditation to bar passage results

No ABA-accredited law school has ever been out of compliance with a standard regarding bar passage percentages, and that may indicate that the standard is not working well. Although some law school officials support a plan to tighten the standard, others are concerned about what it would mean for diversity-both in schools and in the legal profession-if the proposal is implemented.

