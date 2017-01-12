Casting: Corden, James, Saldana, Mbatha

Ocean's Eight Late night host James Corden is set to take on a supporting role in Gary Ross' "Ocean's Eight," the caper spinoff currently in production for Warner Bros and Village Roadshow Pictures. Sandra Bullock stars with Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter star as a group who plans and executes a heist in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dark Horizons News.