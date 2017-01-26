Burgum signs his first bill as North Dakota governor. Thursday,...

The governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki said the governor signed Senate Bill 2174, which allows the Office of the Adjutant General to borrow $8 million from the Bank of North Dakota for law enforcement costs related to the Dakota Access Pipeline protests. Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, said last week the state's Emergency Commission had already authorized $17 million in borrowing authority.

