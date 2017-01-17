Army Plans Dakota Access Oil Pipeline Environmental Study
The Army has started the process of launching a full environmental study of the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline's disputed crossing of the Missouri River in North Dakota , though a federal judge could stop the effort. The Army published a notice Wednesday of its intent to prepare an environmental impact statement on the Lake Oahe crossing.
