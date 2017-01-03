APNewsBreak: Big Oil is big funder of...

APNewsBreak: Big Oil is big funder of Burgum inaugural

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: SFGate

Gov. Doug Burgum opens North Dakota's 65th legislative assembly on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in front of a joint session of the legislature where he delivered the State of the State address, in Bismarck, N.D. Burgum touched on a number of topics in the address but a continuing theme was lifelong education. "Learning begins with humility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
call in live talk radio Dec 27 Edward 1
News Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... Dec 21 Waco1910 11
News North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for... Dec 8 Bed Flea Bugs 2
Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK Nov '16 pyonari 1
News Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi... Nov '16 Reason 13
News Republican senator: Pipeline protesters should ... Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 7
north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi... Nov '16 Reason 3
See all North Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,879 • Total comments across all topics: 277,666,214

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC