An AI Trained to Reconstruct 'Blade R...

An AI Trained to Reconstruct 'Blade Runner' From Memory, and 6 Other Things to Do

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The New York Observer

Performance: "Top Secret International " at Brooklyn Museum, $25 Theater group Rimini Protokoll will be premiering their 90-minute immersive performance Top Secret International in the U.S. for audiences in the Brooklyn Museum's Egyptian Wing, in conjunction with the Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival. The "algorithmic-based" show, as it is described on the event website, asks participants to "uncover international intelligence networks" among mummies and relics from Egypt's ancient kingdoms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
call in live talk radio Dec 27 Edward 1
News Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... Dec 21 Waco1910 11
News North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for... Dec 8 Bed Flea Bugs 2
Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK Nov '16 pyonari 1
News Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi... Nov '16 Reason 13
News Republican senator: Pipeline protesters should ... Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 7
north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi... Nov '16 Reason 3
See all North Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,399 • Total comments across all topics: 277,641,592

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC