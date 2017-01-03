An AI Trained to Reconstruct 'Blade Runner' From Memory, and 6 Other Things to Do

Performance: "Top Secret International " at Brooklyn Museum, $25 Theater group Rimini Protokoll will be premiering their 90-minute immersive performance Top Secret International in the U.S. for audiences in the Brooklyn Museum's Egyptian Wing, in conjunction with the Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival. The "algorithmic-based" show, as it is described on the event website, asks participants to "uncover international intelligence networks" among mummies and relics from Egypt's ancient kingdoms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.