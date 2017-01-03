Almanac for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017

Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include Roman philosopher Cicero in 106 B.C.; feminist and abolitionist Lucretia Mott in 1793; St. Damien of Molokai, a missionary to lepers in Hawaii, in 1840; British Prime Minister Clement Attlee in 1883; J.R.R. Tolkien, author of "The Lord of the Rings," in 1892; actors ZaSu Pitts in 1894, Ray Milland in 1907 and Betty Furness in 1916; entertainer Victor Borge in 1909; Maxene Andrews, of the Andrews Sisters singing trio, in 1916; football Hall of Fame Coach Hank Stram in 1923; Beatles record producer George Martin in 1926; Italian film director Sergio Leone and Brazilian composer Ernst Mahle , both in 1929; actors Robert Loggia in 1930 and Dabney Coleman in 1932 ; hockey Hall of Fame member Bobby Hull in 1939 ; musician Van Dyke Parks in 1943 ; Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members Stephen Stills and John Paul Jones in 1946 ; ... (more)

