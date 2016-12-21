Weekly wrap-up: Christmas blizzard buries north-central US; Typhoon Nock-ten ravages Philippines
A blizzard created hazardous travel across the north-central United States on Christmas Day as it unleashed howling winds and nearly 2 feet of snow in parts of the region. The storm resulted in stretches of major interstates, such as interstates 90 and 94, being closed across Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota.
