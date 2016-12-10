US Justice Department Won't Send Offi...

US Justice Department Won't Send Officers to Pipeline Protest

Wednesday Dec 14

The federal government won't send 100 federal officers to help police protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline in North Dakota as requested, drawing a sharp rebuke Wednesday by the county sheriff who wanted the help, as well as the head of the National Sheriffs' Association. Sending border patrol and members of the U.S. Marshals Service Special Operations Group might escalate, not ease, tensions between law enforcement and protesters who've camped on federal land for months, Justice Department spokesman Wyn Hornbuckle told The Associated Press.

