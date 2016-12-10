Two teenagers are charged over death of celebrity minder who...
Horrifying video captures the moment a Tunisian asylum seeker plowed a stolen eighteen-wheeler into Berlin Christmas market at 40mph killing 12 as terrified people fled from the carnage Shocking video shows the moment a cop violently arrests a black woman and her daughter after she called police to report that a neighbor attacked her seven-year-old son 'She has no self-regulating mechanism': Brad Pitt hits out at Angelina Jolie as he files to get documents sealed in ugly child custody war Trump says America should 'expand its nuclear capability' until the world 'comes to its senses' after Putin demands a Russian nuclear upgrade Which personality type are YOU? Quiz claims there are just eight different categories in the world - and your favourite colour can reveal if you're an individualist or an investigator The binge-drinking map of America: North Dakota has the most heavy drinkers ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|Dec 21
|Waco1910
|11
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec 8
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
|Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK
|Nov 30
|pyonari
|1
|Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi...
|Nov 30
|Reason
|13
|Republican senator: Pipeline protesters should ...
|Nov 29
|GloriusGoodness
|7
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi...
|Nov 26
|Reason
|3
|North Dakota Cops Blasted #NoDAPL Activists Wit...
|Nov 25
|North dakota geni...
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC