Two teenagers are charged over death of celebrity minder who...

Horrifying video captures the moment a Tunisian asylum seeker plowed a stolen eighteen-wheeler into Berlin Christmas market at 40mph killing 12 as terrified people fled from the carnage Shocking video shows the moment a cop violently arrests a black woman and her daughter after she called police to report that a neighbor attacked her seven-year-old son 'She has no self-regulating mechanism': Brad Pitt hits out at Angelina Jolie as he files to get documents sealed in ugly child custody war Trump says America should 'expand its nuclear capability' until the world 'comes to its senses' after Putin demands a Russian nuclear upgrade Which personality type are YOU? Quiz claims there are just eight different categories in the world - and your favourite colour can reveal if you're an individualist or an investigator The binge-drinking map of America: North Dakota has the most heavy drinkers ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.