Trump's Agriculture Advisors: Heitkamp As Ag Secretary Would Be 'Slap In The Face'
Members of President-elect Donald Trump's agriculture advisory committee are not happy with the idea of Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp being nominated for agriculture secretary. Politico reported Saturday that Heitkamp, who met with Trump Dec. 2, was a top contender to lead the Department of Agriculture, even though Democrats in Congress would be loath to lose.
