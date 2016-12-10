The center of North America has MOVED...

The center of North America has MOVED: Cunning bar owner in North Dakota steals title from a neighboring town and claims it for his own community The center of North America appears to have moved after a cunning bar owner in North Dakota seized the title from a neighboring town and claimed it for his own community. Rugby, a town of nearly 3,000, had held the title of being the government-approved 'Geographical Center' of the continent for 85 years.

