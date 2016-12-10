Testing completed of bridge damaged by pipeline protesters
The North Dakota Department of Transportation has completed additional testing of a bridge damaged during protests of the Dakota Access oil pipeline. The department said its testing was completed Thursday with help from the Highway Patrol, the Morton County Sheriff's Department, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
