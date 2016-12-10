Submitted photo Country music star Easton Corbin will perform at 4 Bears on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.
Rising star and country music sensation Easton Corbin plans to celebrate the new year at the 4 Bears Casino Event Center on Dec. 30, at 7 p.m. "The fans are really great and I love the military community of North Dakota as well. I'm happy to have the chance to be here and share the new year with everyone."
