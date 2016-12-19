North Dakotaa s 3 GOP presidential electors back Trump
North Dakota's three Republican presidential electors cast their ballots for Republican Donald Trump on Monday, helping to complete his election as president. The task was duplicated in state capitols across the nation as Electoral College members gathered to vote for Trump or Hillary Clinton.
