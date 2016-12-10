North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Dale Sandstrom to retire
After almost 40 years in state government, North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Dale Sandstrom is hanging it up. During his time, Sandstrom changed the way the state's court system works.
