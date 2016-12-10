North Dakota, South Dakota under wind...

North Dakota, South Dakota under wind chill warnings

Saturday Dec 17

The entire states of North Dakota and South Dakota are under wind chill warnings, as wind chills could get as low as minus-55 in some areas, including central and western North Dakota. The National Weather Service warns that these brutally cold temperatures could cause frostbite in under 10 minutes, and could be deadly for those outside without shelter.

