North Dakota resident has largest collection of ledger art
Tom Jacobsen has rare history hanging on a dimly lit wall in his sitting room, dating 130 years ago when Lakota Sioux were first handed colored pencils, watercolor paints and scraps of paper to express their culture. That paper was often torn from old ledger accounting books, and so the drawings are generically known now as "ledger art."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|15 hr
|Waco1910
|11
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec 8
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
|Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK
|Nov 30
|pyonari
|1
|Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi...
|Nov 30
|Reason
|13
|Republican senator: Pipeline protesters should ...
|Nov 29
|GloriusGoodness
|7
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi...
|Nov 26
|Reason
|3
|North Dakota Cops Blasted #NoDAPL Activists Wit...
|Nov 25
|North dakota geni...
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC