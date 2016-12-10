North Dakota-made products sought after for Christmas gifts
Eloise Ogden/MDN Pottery by Jim Bailey of Minot, including his signature piece with embedded wheat, is displayed on a shelf in Home Sweet Home. Linda Johnson, owner of Home Sweet Home, says many of her customers are buying made in North Dakota products to give to family and friends out of state but also to those who are living in the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|15 hr
|Waco1910
|11
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec 8
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
|Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK
|Nov 30
|pyonari
|1
|Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi...
|Nov 30
|Reason
|13
|Republican senator: Pipeline protesters should ...
|Nov 29
|GloriusGoodness
|7
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi...
|Nov 26
|Reason
|3
|North Dakota Cops Blasted #NoDAPL Activists Wit...
|Nov 25
|North dakota geni...
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC