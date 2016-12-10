Nebraska unemployment rate for November rises slightly
A new report says Nebraska's unemployment rate rose to 3.4 percent in November, up a tenth of a point from the previous month. The Nebraska Department of Labor said Friday that the preliminary rate was well below the preliminary national rate of 4.6 percent.
