NDDOT to close parts of I-94, Highway 83 due to road conditions

The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol will close I-94 eastbound and westbound lanes from the Montana Border to Jamestown, except for the Dickinson and Bismarck-Mandan metro areas; and Highway 83 northbound and southbound lanes from Minot to Bismarck starting at 5:30 p.m. Central Time due to snow, blowing and drifting snow and ice on the roadways creating near zero visibility at times creating hazardous driving conditions. Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life threatening conditions.

