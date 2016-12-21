ND drones can now fly "out of sight" Thursday, December 29
Senator John Hoeven says the FAA has approved the Northern Plains Test site to use aircrafts that go beyond the visibility of the operator. Senator Hoeven has been working to secure this request that widens the opportunity to test and evaluate different locations.
