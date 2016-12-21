Major Snow Storm Moves East After Hitting The Great Plains
Authorities have issued warnings not to travel for much of North Dakota, where vast stretches of roadways have been closed. Windy conditions also led to power outages in both North and South Dakota as well as Nebraska.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|call in live talk radio
|Dec 27
|Edward
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|Dec 21
|Waco1910
|11
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec 8
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
|Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK
|Nov 30
|pyonari
|1
|Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi...
|Nov 30
|Reason
|13
|Republican senator: Pipeline protesters should ...
|Nov 29
|GloriusGoodness
|7
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi...
|Nov '16
|Reason
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC