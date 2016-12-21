I-94 to CLOSE at 5:30 PM from the Montana Border to Jamestown
Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life threatening conditions. The road may be impassible or blocked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|Dec 21
|Waco1910
|11
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec 8
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
|Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK
|Nov 30
|pyonari
|1
|Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi...
|Nov 30
|Reason
|13
|Republican senator: Pipeline protesters should ...
|Nov 29
|GloriusGoodness
|7
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi...
|Nov 26
|Reason
|3
|North Dakota Cops Blasted #NoDAPL Activists Wit...
|Nov '16
|North dakota geni...
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC