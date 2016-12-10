HUD awards more than $1.9 million in funding to organizations in N.D.
Thursday, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded a total of $1,903,991 to organizations in North Dakota as part of its Continuum of Care Program. In a statment, Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said: "All North Dakotans deserve access to safe, healthy housing, and today's funds will help families and individuals secure permanent housing in North Dakota.
