Heidi Heitkamp Likely to Stay in Senate
Heidi Heitkamp is likely to remain in the Senate instead of joining Donald Trump's administration, she said, robbing the GOP of a chance to turn the moderate Democrat's Senate seat red by recruiting her for an executive-branch nomination. The first-term North Dakotan sparked speculation that she could lend Trump's Cabinet bipartisan luster after meeting with the president-elect in New York, but she told a local radio station on Thursday that it's probably not going to happen.
