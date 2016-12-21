Group stands in solidarity with 'Standing Rock' protesters at GR event
A group gathered in Grand Rapids this week to stand in solidarity with protesters more than 1,000 miles away in North Dakota. The local protesters, like those at the distant Standing Rock Reservation, were there to oppose the Dakota Access Pipeline , an under-construction underground oil pipeline stretching from North Dakota to Illinois.
