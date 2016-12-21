Group stands in solidarity with 'Stan...

Group stands in solidarity with 'Standing Rock' protesters at GR event

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: MLive.com

A group gathered in Grand Rapids this week to stand in solidarity with protesters more than 1,000 miles away in North Dakota. The local protesters, like those at the distant Standing Rock Reservation, were there to oppose the Dakota Access Pipeline , an under-construction underground oil pipeline stretching from North Dakota to Illinois.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
call in live talk radio Dec 27 Edward 1
News Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... Dec 21 Waco1910 11
News North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for... Dec 8 Bed Flea Bugs 2
Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK Nov '16 pyonari 1
News Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi... Nov '16 Reason 13
News Republican senator: Pipeline protesters should ... Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 7
north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi... Nov '16 Reason 3
See all North Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,239 • Total comments across all topics: 277,516,617

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC