Fossils found

Fossils found

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 11 Read more: Minot Daily News

The discovery of an early marsupial fossilized skull more than nine years ago near Marmarth in southwestern North Dakota has led to a groundbreaking study and subsequent publishing in a renowned scientific journal. Nature Communications on Thursday released an article titled, "A large carnivorous mammal from the Late Cretaceous and the North American origin of marsupials" The article details results of a collaborative study of the Burke Museum at the University of Washington and North Dakota Geological Survey that concludes the Didelphodon vorax had, pound-for-pound, the strongest bite force of any mammal ever recorded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... 15 hr Waco1910 11
News North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for... Dec 8 Bed Flea Bugs 2
Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK Nov 30 pyonari 1
News Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi... Nov 30 Reason 13
News Republican senator: Pipeline protesters should ... Nov 29 GloriusGoodness 7
north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi... Nov 26 Reason 3
News North Dakota Cops Blasted #NoDAPL Activists Wit... Nov 25 North dakota geni... 2
See all North Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,690 • Total comments across all topics: 277,251,802

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC