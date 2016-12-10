Fossils found

The discovery of an early marsupial fossilized skull more than nine years ago near Marmarth in southwestern North Dakota has led to a groundbreaking study and subsequent publishing in a renowned scientific journal. Nature Communications on Thursday released an article titled, "A large carnivorous mammal from the Late Cretaceous and the North American origin of marsupials" The article details results of a collaborative study of the Burke Museum at the University of Washington and North Dakota Geological Survey that concludes the Didelphodon vorax had, pound-for-pound, the strongest bite force of any mammal ever recorded.

