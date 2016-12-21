FAA Approves North Dakota Drone Test Site For BVLOS Testing
The FAA has granted a certificate of authorization to the Northern Plains UAS Test Site to begin flight testing beyond visual line of sight . The agency on Wednesday notified Senator John Hoeven that it had approved a certificate of authorization for the Northern Plains UAS Test Site to oversee unmanned aircraft operations that go beyond the line of sight of the operator.
