FAA Approves North Dakota Drone Test ...

FAA Approves North Dakota Drone Test Site For BVLOS Testing

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Aero-News Network

The FAA has granted a certificate of authorization to the Northern Plains UAS Test Site to begin flight testing beyond visual line of sight . The agency on Wednesday notified Senator John Hoeven that it had approved a certificate of authorization for the Northern Plains UAS Test Site to oversee unmanned aircraft operations that go beyond the line of sight of the operator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Aero-News Network.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
call in live talk radio Dec 27 Edward 1
News Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... Dec 21 Waco1910 11
News North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for... Dec 8 Bed Flea Bugs 2
Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK Nov 30 pyonari 1
News Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi... Nov 30 Reason 13
News Republican senator: Pipeline protesters should ... Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 7
north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi... Nov '16 Reason 3
See all North Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,522 • Total comments across all topics: 277,460,206

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC