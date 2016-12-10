Dakota Access protests expose raw divisions and emotions in North Dakota
Thousands of Native Americans, veterans and environmentalists created an encampment in rural North Dakota to protest the proposed Dakota Access oil pipeline. Thousands of Native Americans, veterans and environmentalists created an encampment in rural North Dakota to protest the proposed Dakota Access oil pipeline.
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|15 hr
|Waco1910
|11
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec 8
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
|Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK
|Nov 30
|pyonari
|1
|Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi...
|Nov 30
|Reason
|13
|Republican senator: Pipeline protesters should ...
|Nov 29
|GloriusGoodness
|7
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi...
|Nov 26
|Reason
|3
|North Dakota Cops Blasted #NoDAPL Activists Wit...
|Nov 25
|North dakota geni...
|2
