Bruce Bialosky
With California in full revolt against the incoming Trump Administration swearing to go to war with the other 49 states, the elected Leftists who run the state struck again against small businesses in the state. The government enacted 900 new laws for 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|call in live talk radio
|Dec 27
|Edward
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|Dec 21
|Waco1910
|11
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec 8
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
|Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK
|Nov '16
|pyonari
|1
|Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi...
|Nov '16
|Reason
|13
|Republican senator: Pipeline protesters should ...
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|7
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi...
|Nov '16
|Reason
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC