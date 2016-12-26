Blizzards, ice storms wreak havoc across northern plains

Madori Griffin, who says her car was snowed in, makes her way through an intersection while walking to work in the intensive care unit of Sanford Hospital early Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Bismarck, N.D. The combination of freezing rain, snow and high winds that forced the shutdown Sunday of vast stretches of highways in the Dakotas continued into Monday morning, and authorities issued no-travel warnings for much of North Dakota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.