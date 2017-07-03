Wife of North Carolina Chief Deputy Facing Drug Charges
TV reports authorities say 42-year-old Amanda Taylor was arrested by the State Bureau of Investigation in Jones County. She is facing several charges, including two felony counts of trafficking opium/heroin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Police Officers Helping Undocumented Immigr...
|Jun 30
|spud
|24
|Pregnant Woman Runs Over Purse Thief
|Jun 29
|itchie nads
|1
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|Jun 27
|old capt
|2
|Starbucks Baristas in Trouble for Putting 'Buil...
|Jun 27
|totallydisgusted
|4
|Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13)
|Jun 25
|nanoanomaly
|15
|Russian hackers targeted election systems in 21...
|Jun 23
|Latter Day Taints
|21
|Transgender North Carolina Musical, the Body Po...
|Jun 22
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC