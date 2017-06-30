We're about to name a sad swirling sack of clouds Tropical Storm Don, which is apt.
The meteorological mess, currently 1,400 miles east of Barbados, can't even maintain steady thunderstorm activity, which is the most basic qualification of tropical storm status. Weather models show the developing storm will likely amount to a passing bluster, and, unlike other Dons we could name, it will probably stay safely out to sea during its short lifetime.
