VGCC radiography students attend conference; instructor honored
Second-year students in the radiography program at Vance-Granville Community College attended the recent annual conference of the North Carolina Society for Radiologic Technologists , Inc., at Great Wolf Lodge in Concord. While at the conference, VGCC radiography instructor Lewis Daughtry, Jr., was awarded the NCSRT Imaging Professionals for Excellence Award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Police Officers Helping Undocumented Immigr...
|Fri
|spud
|24
|Pregnant Woman Runs Over Purse Thief
|Thu
|itchie nads
|1
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|Jun 27
|old capt
|2
|Starbucks Baristas in Trouble for Putting 'Buil...
|Jun 27
|totallydisgusted
|4
|Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13)
|Jun 25
|nanoanomaly
|15
|Russian hackers targeted election systems in 21...
|Jun 23
|Latter Day Taints
|21
|Transgender North Carolina Musical, the Body Po...
|Jun 22
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC