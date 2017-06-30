Senate Bill 155: The Brunch Bill - Expanded Version
A few months ago, we provided a summary of North Carolina House Bill 500 and how it would have clarified many ambiguities under our state's existing alcoholic beverage laws and benefitted the brewing industry. Unfortunately, the General Assembly did not pass House Bill 500.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Police Officers Helping Undocumented Immigr...
|Jun 30
|spud
|24
|Pregnant Woman Runs Over Purse Thief
|Jun 29
|itchie nads
|1
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|Jun 27
|old capt
|2
|Starbucks Baristas in Trouble for Putting 'Buil...
|Jun 27
|totallydisgusted
|4
|Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13)
|Jun 25
|nanoanomaly
|15
|Russian hackers targeted election systems in 21...
|Jun 23
|Latter Day Taints
|21
|Transgender North Carolina Musical, the Body Po...
|Jun 22
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC